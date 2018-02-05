Prisoner serving life sentence for Pender Co. murder commits suicide

A man serving a life sentence for killing his neighbor while high on bath salts in Pender County committed suicide in a North Carolina prison on Monday.

Michael Grant died at Maury Correctional Institution in Hookerton after an apparent suicide, according to a news release from the NC Department of Public Safety.

Grant was found unresponsive in the inmate dormitory at 3:30 p.m. Prison medical staff and local paramedics responded and worked to resuscitate Grant, 42, who was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m. at the facility.

In 2013, Grant was convicted of first-degree murder in Pender County for the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Edens Sr. According to the Pender County Sheriff's Office and trial testimony, Grant was under the influence of bath salts when he shot and killed Edens in the Summit Ridge subdivision in Rocky Point.

Grant was also accused of firing shots at deputies and barricading himself inside a home. Deputies fired back and used tasers on Grant, who was taken to the hospital after the nearly eight-hour ordeal.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.