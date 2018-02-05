'Miracle Boy' survives premature birth, father's alleged attempts to stab him to death

Bradley Batchelor spent over two months in the hospital after his father allegedly tried to stab him to death. (Source: Hannah Batchelor)

"If you don't believe in miracles there is one right here," Hannah Batchelor said, holding her 2-year-old son, Bradley, who's suffered more trauma than most people will in their entire lifetime.

Bradley was born premature — just 1 pound, 4 ounces — and wasn't expected to survive. But he did and lived a carefree life up to his first birthday. Then, an unthinkable tragedy tore his family apart.

Police said his father, David Batchelor, got high and tried to kill the entire family. Investigators said he went after Bradley first, stabbing the little boy repeatedly in the stomach with a kitchen knife. Arrest warrants reveal the knife cut Bradley from his stomach all the way through to his spinal cord. Just 1 year old at the time of the attack, Bradley's stomach and spleen stopped working.

One year later, we checked in on Bradley's recovery and It's safe to say his progress caught everyone in the newsroom off guard.

Fox Wilmington's Connor DelPrete will bring you Bradley's miraculous recovery Wednesday, February 7 on Fox Wilmington News at 10 p.m.

