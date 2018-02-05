Columbus Co. makes decision on law group to represent county in fight against opioids

The Columbus County Board of Commissioners chose a law group to represent the county in the fight against opioids at Monday night’s meeting.

The McHugh Fuller Law Group was selected. Mike Fuller of the McHugh Fuller firm gave a presentation to the board in January, saying his group would file a complaint on behalf of the county against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors for their role in the manufacturing, distribution and promotion of opioids.

Terry Hutchens of the Hutchens Law Firm was scheduled to present to the board Monday night, but the firm said before the meeting it was withdrawing its request.

Board Chairman Amon McKenzie said the top priority in this decision is fighting the crisis head on.

“We want to make sure that everything is fair and equitable," McKenzie said. "We know that the opioid situation the way it is has caused some harm in our communities and we want to make sure that we are well represented so that we can reap the benefits for our people."

According to McKenzie, the county has had a seminar on the opioid crisis, and will hold three more meetings in the next few months. The sheriff’s office, health department, county leaders, members of the public and healthcare agencies came to the first meeting and are invited to the others as well, McKenzie said.

The meetings are necessary to hear suggestions about how to fight the crisis and inform the public, according to McKenzie.

“I do believe that we’re headed in the right direction," he said. "We have the ear of the people, and once you have the ear of the people, then you’re able to educate them. The next thing is to take action and of course, take necessary actions to rid ourselves of this problem.

“I’m not that naïve to believe that it will totally go away overnight. It took time to get it in place and it’s going to take time to rid us of it but we’ll be more educated, armed with information, to move us forward.”

