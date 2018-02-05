Coastal Beverage to use Pender Commerce Park as corporate headquarters

Pender Commerce Park is getting another tenant.

A Monday afternoon news release stated Coastal Beverage Company Inc., an eastern North Carolina distributor of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages, has selected a 27.7-acre parcel at Pender Commerce Park. It will serve as a regional distribution space as well as Coastal's corporate headquarters.

Pender County commissioners voted Monday to approve the transaction pending satisfaction of the upset-bid requirement.

"This announcement by Coastal Beverage is once again indicative of the success of our ongoing efforts to invest in economic development for the purpose of creating jobs for our Pender County citizens," George Brown, chairman of the Pender County Board of Commissioners, said. "The county's strategic vision to develop Pender Commerce Park was a bold one, and is proving to be the job creator we desired."

The announcement by CBC, which will be Pender Commerce Park's fourth tenant, comes days after FedEx Ground unveiled plans for an 18,000-square-foot parcel. FedEx intends to invest at least $5 million in a sorting hub there.

Empire Distributors arrived at the park two years ago and Acme Smoked Fish became the park's first tenant in 2013.

"Pender Commerce Park has convenient proximity to both customers and workers, and that makes it a winner for a variety of manufacturers and logistics businesses," said Scott Satterfield, CEO of Wilmington Business Development (WBD), which partners with Pender County in recruiting and retaining jobs and companies. "Today's news from CBC also proves the park can accommodate headquarters operations, making it an asset that can facilitate economic diversification for our region."

Coastal Beverage Company is a third-generation, family-owned business run by the Nunnelee family for over 60 years. Coastal serves retailers in 38 counties and works with leading brands such as MillerCoors, Constellation, Yuengling, Pabst and Heineken as well as with wines and non-alcoholic beverages.

CBC has four service centers in Wilmington, Farmville, Elizabeth City, and Pollocksville. The operations at Pender Commerce Park will span approximately 150,000 square feet.

"Our need to relocate and expand in the Wilmington market is a testament to the hard work of all Coastal Beverage team members accompanied by the growth Southeastern NC is experiencing," said Brian Rector, CFO of Coastal Beverage Company. "This new facility will better position our organization for future growth and improved efficiencies in a way our current location cannot accommodate. We are very excited about this opportunity and are grateful to Wilmington Business Development, Pender County and Cape Fear Commercial for their assistance in helping us make this move."

Located on Highway 421 in Currie, Pender Commerce Park is a 450-acre full-service industrial park completed in 2011.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.