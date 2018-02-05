Man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, murder of woman in Columbus Co.

Nathan Tyler Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Monday for his role in the death of a woman in Columbus County.

Prosecutor Jacob Ward said Monday a jury found Tyler guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery with a dangerous weapon for the killing of Alicia Deans, whose decomposing body was found partially submerged in water in Clarendon on May 13, 2015.

Deans' mother, Sheila, told the jury during the first day of testimony last Wednesday that Alicia Deans went to visit Tyler's son on April 28, 2015, and that she never saw her daughter again.

During opening statements, prosecutors described an elaborate plot involving Tyler, Michael Williams and Kayla Turner to rob and kidnap Alicia Deans so Tyler could use her car to kidnap an ex-girlfriend.

The plan was to leave Deans in an abandoned building, Turner said when she took the stand, while Tyler used her car. But Turner said Tyler took Deans out into the woods and shot her instead.

Willams previously pleaded guilty to his role in the case.

