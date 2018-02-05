Learn how to best help your children with homework

Homework can be difficult for any student but for kids with learning differences, it can be extra challenging.

The Hill School of Wilmington will host a free workshop, Surviving Homework with Your Child, on Feb. 8, 2018, to help parents manage.

For more information, visit www.hillschoolofwilmington.org.

Today on First at Four, Susan Harrell, the executive director of the Hill School, will join us to talk about the workshop and what to expect.

