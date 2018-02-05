Wilmington woman accused of hitting, killing VA DOT contractor on I-95

A Wilmington woman is facing charges after she reportedly struck and killed a Virginia Department of Transportation contractor in a work zone on Interstate 95 Saturday morning.

WWBT reports that the accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on the southbound side of mile marker 35 in Prince George.

Police say Samantha C. Hughes, 27, was traveling southbound when she took her eyes off the road and struck Dustin Michael Warden, 25, of Carson, Va., while he was setting up a shoulder closure.

Hughes, who wasn't injured in the crash, was charged with reckless driving.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved. WWBT contributed to this report.