NCDOT postpones inspection work for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

NCDOT postpones inspection work for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

The closures, which began Monday, are necessary for the NCDOT to inspect the bridge. (Source: WECT) The closures, which began Monday, are necessary for the NCDOT to inspect the bridge. (Source: WECT)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The NC Department of Transportation has postponed a previously scheduled inspection of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

On Monday, crews started the first day of the inspections which affected one westbound lane over the bridge.

About two hours after Monday's inspection work wrapped up, the NCDOT tweeted out that the week-long project had been postponed until further notice.

It's unclear why the work was suspended. No makeup date has been announced.

