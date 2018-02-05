NCDOT postpones inspection work for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

The closures, which began Monday, are necessary for the NCDOT to inspect the bridge. (Source: WECT)

The NC Department of Transportation has postponed a previously scheduled inspection of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

On Monday, crews started the first day of the inspections which affected one westbound lane over the bridge.

About two hours after Monday's inspection work wrapped up, the NCDOT tweeted out that the week-long project had been postponed until further notice.

Inspections for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, originally scheduled for this week, have been postponed until further notice.#Capefearmemorialbridge pic.twitter.com/ejohZrnD7G — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) February 5, 2018

It's unclear why the work was suspended. No makeup date has been announced.

