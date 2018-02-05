Heads up! Lane closures scheduled for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Heads up! Lane closures scheduled for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The NC Department of Transportation has scheduled intermittent lane closures over the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge this week.

According to officials, one lane in each direction will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day through Friday.

The closures, which began Monday, are necessary for the NCDOT to inspect the bridge.

No detour will be provided.

