Heads up! Lane closures scheduled for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

The NC Department of Transportation has scheduled intermittent lane closures over the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge this week.

According to officials, one lane in each direction will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day through Friday.

The closures, which began Monday, are necessary for the NCDOT to inspect the bridge.

No detour will be provided.

