AG Josh Stein to talk criminal justice issues at Wilmington event

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be in the Port City to discuss several topics during an event Monday night.

According to a news release from Stein's office, the state's attorney general will attend the LINC Milestones Dinner at the Embassy Suites in downtown Wilmington and will discuss criminal justices issues, including re-entry and the opioid epidemic.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

