AG Josh Stein to talk criminal justice issues at Wilmington even - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

AG Josh Stein to talk criminal justice issues at Wilmington event

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: Facebook) North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: Facebook)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be in the Port City to discuss several topics during an event Monday night.

According to a news release from Stein's office, the state's attorney general will attend the LINC Milestones Dinner at the Embassy Suites in downtown Wilmington and will discuss criminal justices issues, including re-entry and the opioid epidemic.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly