UPDATE: City Council approves improvements to Market Street

The Wilmington City Council voted Tuesday night to partner with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to make istreetscape improvements along a section of Market Street.

The city has budgeted $1.55 million toward making the aesthetic upgrades, such as landscaping and adding sidewalks to fill gaps, between the CSX rail crossing and Station Road.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2020.

