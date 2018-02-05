Improvements coming to Market St.

The Wilmington City Council is expected to pass a resolution for streetscape improvements on Market Street Tuesday night. (Source: City of Wilmington)

The city has budgeted $1.55 million to partner with the NC DOT toward the aesthetic improvements, such as landscaping and adding sidewalks to fill gaps, between the CSX rail crossing and Station Rd..

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2020.

The council will vote on the resolution Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.

