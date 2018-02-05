What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza

Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza

Chicken Caesar Salad

Parmesan Broccoli

Cucumber Cup

Mixed Fruit

Brunswick County

Popcorn Chicken

Spaghetti

Dinner Roll

Spinach

Orange Medley

Fruit Explosion

Columbus County

Orange Tangerine Chicken

Cheeseburger

Spiced Apples

Green Peas

Rice

Broccoli

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

Roll

Cheesy Breadstick w/Marinara Dipping Sauce

Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Black-eyed Peas

Preach Cup

Fresh Orange Wedges

New Hanover County

Cheeseburger

Chicken Pot Pie

Great Northern Beans

Tater Tots

Garden Salad

Diced Peaches

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Chicken Ranch Flatbread Sandwich

Mini Corndogs

Turkey & Cheese Salad

Roll

Campfire Beans

Fresh Celery Sticks

Whole Apples

Diced Peaches

Grape Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Hard Shell Taco

Chef Salad

PB&J Pocket

Shredded Lettuce

Fresh Diced Tomatoes

Shredded Cheese

Corn

Applesauce

Powered by Frankly