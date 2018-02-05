What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza
Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza
Chicken Caesar Salad
Parmesan Broccoli
Cucumber Cup
Mixed Fruit
Brunswick County
Popcorn Chicken
Spaghetti
Dinner Roll
Spinach
Orange Medley
Fruit Explosion
Columbus County
Orange Tangerine Chicken
Cheeseburger
Spiced Apples
Green Peas
Rice
Broccoli
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
Roll
Cheesy Breadstick w/Marinara Dipping Sauce
Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Black-eyed Peas
Preach Cup
Fresh Orange Wedges
New Hanover County
Cheeseburger
Chicken Pot Pie
Great Northern Beans
Tater Tots
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Chicken Ranch Flatbread Sandwich
Mini Corndogs
Turkey & Cheese Salad
Roll
Campfire Beans
Fresh Celery Sticks
Whole Apples
Diced Peaches
Grape Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Hard Shell Taco
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Shredded Lettuce
Fresh Diced Tomatoes
Shredded Cheese
Corn
Applesauce
