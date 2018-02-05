Building a baby: New science helps parents create life

In 2018, moms and dads have a growing number of techniques to build a baby their way, thanks to scientific and medical advancements. (SOURCE: WECT)

Parents having kids used to have only one option: One man, one woman, and nine months later, their baby joins the family.

But in 2018, moms and dads have a growing number of techniques to build a baby their way, thanks to scientific and medical advancements.

Cryogenics – freezing sperm, eggs, and embryos – is just one of the new-age ways medicine is helping military couples, cancer patients, and people with rare diseases have babies.

Plus, researchers are testing futuristic baby-making science, including three-parent babies, DNA editing, uterus transplants.

