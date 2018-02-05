Commissioners to hear proposal to fix Lockwood Folly inlet issues

A leader in the Lockwood Inlet Association says the shallow waters in their inlet is an environmental and economical issue. But most importantly, he says, it's a public safety issue.

Captain Cane Faircloth says shallow waters make it difficult for first responders to reach swimmers stuck in rip currents near the inlet.

Faircloth says the county would take a huge step forward if they accept a $4 million "piggyback project" to make the inlet's waters deeper. Brunswick County commissioners will take a look at the feasibility report at Monday night's commissioners meeting.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will ride through the inlet and bring you boater's frustrations with the current conditions in this evening's newscasts.

