Commissioners hear proposal to fix Lockwood Folly inlet issues

A leader in the Lockwood Inlet Association says the shallow waters in their inlet is an environmental and economic issue. But most importantly, he says, it's a public safety issue.

"The Lockwood Inlet has claimed dozens of lives from boaters who get caught in it where it was too shallow to pass and waves got them," Captain Cane Faircloth said, sitting on his boat in the inlet.

Faircloth said, during low tide, shallow waters make it difficult for first responders to reach swimmers stuck in rip currents near the inlet.

"Instead of them coming right out of this inlet and being their in five minutes, they are looking at basically a 45 minute boat ride," Faircloth explained. The same obstacle shows up for shrimping boats. Faircloth said the shrimpers waste precious money on fueling up for longer trips.

Faircloth says the county would take a huge step forward if they accept a $4 million "piggyback project" to make the inlet's waters deeper. Brunswick County commissioners took a look at the feasibility report at Monday night's commissioner's meeting.

According to the report, taxpayers would pay for about 1/3 of the project. The rest of the money would come from the state. Faircloth attended the meeting and said Commissioner Marty Cooke seemed in favor of the project, praising it's ability to help beach renourishment in Oak Island and Holden Beach.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.