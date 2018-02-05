2 arrested in NC parking lot shooting death

Police have arrested two people in a shooting death last week in North Carolina.



Durham police told local media that 25-year-old Tyrone Stanback Jr., of Raleigh and 28-year-old Danon Elora Hirsch of Raleigh were arrested Saturday at a Durham hotel.



Stanback is charged with murder in the Jan. 30 shooting death of 31-year-old Darelle Harper at the parking lot of a shopping center.



Hirsch is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.



Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random event. But they have not provided details on a motive.



Stanback and Hirsch are being held in the Durham County jail. It was not known if they have attorneys.

