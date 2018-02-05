One person arrested after truck drives in to pond

Officials on the scene say the man was driving erratically. (Source: WECT)

A truck drove into a pond in Wilmington early Monday morning.

According to New Hanover County Communications, the call came in around 2:30 A.M.

The truck went in to a pond in front of the Staybridge Suites Wilmington on Bob King Drive at New Centre Drive.

Officers on the scene say the driver was driving erratically.

One man was arrested. His name and charges have not been released at this time.

