Man arrested after driving truck into pond

A man was arrested after he reportedly drove his truck into a pond Monday morning.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, the emergency crews responded to the pond in front of Staybridge Suites Wilmington on Bob King Drive at New Centre Drive around 2:30 a.m.

The driver was behaving erratically, officers on scene said.

Officers took the man into custody at the scene. His name and charges have not yet been released.

