BREAKING: Car drives into Wilmington pond

A car drives into a Wilmington pond early Monday morning.
According to dispatchers, the call came in around 2:30.
The pond is in front of the Staybridge Suites Wilmington on Bob King Drive at New Centre Drive.
Officers on the scene say the driver was driving erratically.
Several crews responded to the scene.
We are working to find out the status of the driver.
Check back for updates.
