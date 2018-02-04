Eagles defeat Patriots to win Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles won the franchise's first Super Bowl Sunday night, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 to win the 52nd playing of the NFL's championship game.

The Eagles led for most of the game, and held on as Tom Brady tried to lead the Patriots to a record sixth Super Bowl victory.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to a go-ahead touchdown with less than three minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Defensive lineman Brandon Graham stripped Brady of the football on the ensuing drive, and kicker Jake Elliott hit a field goal to give the Eagles an eight point lead. Brady was unable to lead the Patriots to a late touchdown, giving the underdog Eagles the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

