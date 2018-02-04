Wilmington Wine and Chocolate Festival wraps up

Hundreds came out to the Wilmington Wine and Chocolate Festival this weekend to satisfy their sweet tooth and contribute to a good cause. (Source: WECT)

Ticket proceeds went to the Volunteer Older Citizens Action League, a group helping seniors in the county.

More than 50 wine, chocolate and artisan vendors gave out samples and sold their products.

The festival’s co-coordinator said it’s a great way for people to embrace their love of chocolate and wine, while helping out the older adult population in the area.

“We want to show the public that there’s a way of showing your respect and honor to the good people of New Hanover County, to the senior resource center, but at the same time have a lot of fun and celebrate your local vendors,” Charlotte Rosenberg, the co-coordinator said.

Rosenberg said they didn’t have as many people come on Friday as they usually do, but the rest of the weekend went well and they’re still counting how much they made.

It was the event’s fourteenth year.

