Cape Fear Museum and local nonprofit hold Black History Month event

The Cape Fear Museum and Support the Port, a nonprofit promoting excellence for people in Wilmington, joined forces Sunday to celebrate Black History Month Kids and their parents participated in a coloring contest. (Source: WECT)

The Cape Fear Museum and Support the Port, a nonprofit promoting excellence for people in Wilmington, joined forces Sunday to celebrate Black History Month

Kids and their parents participated in a coloring contest. They colored pages from Support the Port’s coloring book that highlights buildings in Wilmington that have significance to African-American history.

Cedric Harrison, founder of Support the Port, launched the coloring book last year and is hoping to get it into all schools in New Hanover County.

One girl, hoping to win the contest, said she loves coloring, and understands the importance of the event.

“We like to color a lot and to show how artistic we can be and for family generations. We can do lots of stuff for black history month and lots of Black History Month,” Brookelynn Stephens said.

The coloring book is available to purchase on Support the Port’s website.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.