Seahawks Overcome Hofstra for 59-55 CAA Win

Senior guard Madison Raque scored a game-high 23 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, as UNCW overcame a 14-point deficit to earn its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season, a 59-55 victory over Hofstra at the Mack Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon..More >>
Redshirt sophomore guard Ty Taylor buried a game-tying three-pointer as time expired in regulation, but Northeastern rode the back of junior transfer Vasa Pusica to a 107-100 overtime victory over visiting UNCW in a Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball matinee early Saturday at Matthews Arena.More >>
Shamorie Ponds scored 33 points and St. John's stunned No. 4 Duke 81-77 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, snapping an 11-game losing streak and handing the suddenly suspect Blue Devils their second loss in eight days.More >>
The coldest Super Bowl Sunday won't be felt inside cozy U.S. Bank Stadium.More >>
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
