Seahawks Overcome Hofstra for 59-55 CAA Win

HEMPSTEAD, New York – Senior guard Madison Raque scored a game-high 23 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, as UNCW overcame a 14-point deficit to earn its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season, a 59-55 victory over Hofstra at the Mack Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.



The win elevates the Seahawks' record to 8-14 and 1-10 in the CAA while Hofstra falls to 10-12 overall and 4-7 against league opponents.



Raque, who posted her fourth 20-point game of the season, made 6-of-15 shots from the floor, including a 4-for-8 showing from three-point range, while converting 7-of-8 free throws. She scored 17 of her 23 points in the second half to lead the Seahawks' comeback.



Sophomore guard Lacey Suggs nearly recorded a double-double after netting 15 points with nine rebounds. The White Lake, N.C., native came off the bench to sink 6-of-15 shots from the floor while adding a team-high five assists.



Junior guard Boggie Brozoski led four Hofstra players in double figures with a team-high 16 points and four rebounds. Sophomore forward Mikiyah Croskey added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while senior guard Aleana Leon chipped in 14 points. Sophomore guard E'Lexus Davis came off the bench to contribute 10 points.



Key Moment: Raque scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter as UNCW rallied from a 46-41 deficit to take a 49-46 lead with 8:03 left. After Hofstra reclaimed the advantage at 53-51 with 3:06 remaining, the Seahawks used solid free throw shooting to score 8 of the final 10 points and secure the victory.



Up Next: The Seahawks return home on Friday, Feb. 9, for their first meeting of the season against the College of Charleston. Opening tip-off between the two teams is slated for 7 p.m. as part of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.