Police investigate after young woman found dead in Fayetteville home

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a young woman in Fayetteville Saturday, police said.

The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Flintshire Road, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Officials said that a family member found a 21-year-old woman unresponsive inside home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, officials said.

“Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are actively investigating the death and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the news release said.

The woman’s name is being withheld by police until more family members are notified, officials said.