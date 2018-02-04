Police locate truck that hit pedestrian - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Police locate truck that hit pedestrian

Wilmington Police have located the black Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian Saturday night. 

The incident happened 10 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot on the 200-block of Racine Dr. 

The pedestrian is in fair condition.

No charges are being filed at this time.

