Police locate truck that hit pedestrian

Wilmington Police have located the black Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian Saturday night.

The incident happened 10 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot on the 200-block of Racine Dr.

The pedestrian is in fair condition.

No charges are being filed at this time.

