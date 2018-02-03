NHC library creates special winter wonderland for kids

Children in downtown Wilmington had a special snow day Saturday, but this time it wasn't Mother Nature's doing. (Source: WECT)

The creative minds at the downtown library held a winter celebration in the story park of the main library branch.

Children played in a manufactured winter wonderland.

The free celebration also included some stories and activities prior to the main event.

