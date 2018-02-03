Art show raises dyslexia awareness: ‘There is help’

The art show’s mission is to provide a positive platform for the dyslexic community. (SOURCE: WECT)

An ongoing art show at EXPO216 in Downtown Wilmington aimed to support people living with dyslexia through awareness and education.

“Our message is that there is help,” said Donna Gargett, who helped organize the event.

“It’s about bringing people together and teaching the public about dyslexia,” said Gargett.

A silent auction of art and restaurants gift cards helped to raise money for Blank Canvas Awareness Art, a non-profit organization associated with the art show.

Today’s event included an animated film, a studio tour, inspirational speakers, and a free yoga class.

“One in five people are dyslexic,” said Gargett.

