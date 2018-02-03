Cambodia and Vietnam Highlanders focus of UNCW conference

They're a group of people who doesn't often get the spotlight, but a conference this weekend focused on Cambodia and Vietnam Highlanders. (SOURCE: WECT)

They're a group of people who doesn't often get the spotlight, but a conference this weekend focused on Cambodia and Vietnam Highlanders.

“Many North Carolinians don't know that we have one of the largest populations of Southeast Asian hill tribes outside of Asia,” said Peter Maguire, who organized the conference. “Many of these people came to North Carolina as refugees. Many of them fought valiantly with U.S. military during the Vietnam war."

The conference took place at Warwick Hall at UNC Wilmington.

A panel featured speakers including refugees, a former Green Beret, professors, journalists, and historians.

Topics discussed include culture, language, history, and the Vietnam War.

“Today there is a great deal of glib talk about immigration and refugees, and there are some refugees that truly deserve asylum status in the United States,” said Maguire.

The conference is free and open to the public. There will also be a film tomorrow at noon at UNCW Morton Hall 100.