NC State follows week off with 76-58 win vs. Notre Dame

Shamorie Ponds scored 33 points and St. John's stunned No. 4 Duke 81-77 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, snapping an 11-game losing streak and handing the suddenly suspect Blue Devils their second loss in eight days.More >>
Shamorie Ponds scored 33 points and St. John's stunned No. 4 Duke 81-77 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, snapping an 11-game losing streak and handing the suddenly suspect Blue Devils their second loss in eight days.More >>
Torin Dorn scored 21 points and North Carolina State shot 50 percent to beat Notre Dame 76-58 on Saturday.More >>
Torin Dorn scored 21 points and North Carolina State shot 50 percent to beat Notre Dame 76-58 on Saturday.More >>
High school basketball scoreboared 2-1-2-18More >>
High school basketball scoreboared 2-1-2-18More >>
UNCW senior Jenny DeGraaf scored a team-high 14 points, but Northeastern beat the Seahawks 56-39 Friday at Cabot Center in Boston.More >>
UNCW senior Jenny DeGraaf scored a team-high 14 points, but Northeastern beat the Seahawks 56-39 Friday at Cabot Center in Boston.More >>
On Sunday, New England Patriots tight end Dwyane Allen will play in Super Bowl 52.More >>
On Sunday, New England Patriots tight end Dwyane Allen will play in Super Bowl 52.More >>