Wilmington restaurant ready for crowd of Superbowl diners

The Copper Penny, a bar and restaurant in Downtown Wilmington, has sold 100 tickets to fill their seats for tomorrow's Superbowl.

In Wilmington and across the country, Superbowl 52 is expected to draw millions of viewers who will spend billions of dollars on food, drinks, clothing, and other party gear.

“It'll be a good day all around for us,” said Matthew Grove, a manager at the Copper Penny."We bought a little extra booze and beers, and course food too because it'll be a lot of finger food, wings, and nachos, things like that, of course the cheese steak will be a big hit.”

Grove says the staff at the restaurant are preparing to serve the crowd during tomorrow night’s game.

“They’re well trained. I know it’s going to be a great night, and I can’t wait to see what happens,” said Grove.

