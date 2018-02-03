Student Talent Show entertains in Brunswick County

Students acted, sang and danced the night away Saturday night, entertaining the audience during the annual Brunswick County Schools' Talent Show known as Spotlight on Talent.

Students from all four county high schools performed on stage at Odell Williamson Auditorium, with renditions of songs by recording artists including Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson.

An improv group of North Brunswick High School students performed a comedy sketch as part of the show. Another student performed one of her own original songs.

Students will be on this same stage March 8th for the school system's production called Arts Alive, which features performances by students from elementary, middle and high schools across Brunswick County.

