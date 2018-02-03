What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Hotdog
Chicken Sandwich
California Blend Veggies
Tater Tots
Fresh Fruit
Brunswick County
Pepperoni Pizza
Sloppy Joe
Peas & Carrots
Corn
Mixed Fruit
Columbus County
Lasagna
Corndog
Peaches
Baby Lima Beans
Corn
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Hot Dog w/Chili
Sweet Potato Wedge
Coleslaw
Mixed Fruit Cup
New Hanover County
Lasagna W/Breadstick
Chicken Nuggets
Rice & Gravy
Broccoli w/Cheese
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Chicken & Cheese Salad
Tater Tots
Fresh Broccoli
Side Salad
Mixed Fruit
Apple Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Chicken & Noodles
PB&J Pocket
Chef Salad
Yams
Garden Peas
Fresh Banana
