What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Hotdog

Chicken Sandwich

California Blend Veggies

Tater Tots

Fresh Fruit

Brunswick County

Pepperoni Pizza

Sloppy Joe

Peas & Carrots

Corn

Mixed Fruit

Columbus County

Lasagna

Corndog

Peaches

Baby Lima Beans

Corn

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

Hot Dog w/Chili

Sweet Potato Wedge

Coleslaw

Mixed Fruit Cup

New Hanover County

Lasagna W/Breadstick

Chicken Nuggets

Rice & Gravy

Broccoli w/Cheese

Garden Salad

Diced Peaches

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Chicken & Cheese Salad

Tater Tots

Fresh Broccoli

Side Salad

Mixed Fruit

Apple Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Chicken & Noodles

PB&J Pocket

Chef Salad

Yams

Garden Peas

Fresh Banana

Powered by Frankly