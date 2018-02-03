High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
New Hanover 70, West Brunswick 57
Laney 72, Topsail 59
Hoggard 46, South Brunswick 44
Ashley 77, North Brunswick 64
Parrott Academy 65, Coastal Christian 61
Wilmington Christian Academy 69, Greenville Christian Academy 48
Southeastern Homeschool 71, Faith Homeschool 26
Trask 89, Croatan 59
SW Onslow 62, Pender 56
West Columbus 51, Whiteville 44
East Columbus 61, East Bladen 51
Girls
Hoggard 57, South Brunswick 7
New Hanover 67, West Brunswick 33
Laney 60, Topsail 37
Ashley 46, North Brunswick 45
Parrott Academy 38, Coastal Christian 19
Wilmington Christian Academy 52, Greenville Christian Academy 13
East Bladen 66, East Columbus 52
Pender 42, SW Onslow 22
Croatan 58, Trask
Whiteville 64, West Columbus 54 (OT)
