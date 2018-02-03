Seahawks fall on the road at Northeastern (Source: UNCW)

UNCW senior Jenny DeGraaf scored a team-high 14 points, but Northeastern beat the Seahawks 56-39 Friday at Cabot Center in Boston.

The Seahawks fell to 7-14 on the season and 0-10 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

UNCW closes its three-game road swing on Sunday at Hofstra. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

