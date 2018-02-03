Seahawks fall on the road at Northeastern

UNCW senior Jenny DeGraaf scored a team-high 14 points, but Northeastern beat the Seahawks 56-39 Friday at Cabot Center in Boston.
The Seahawks fell to 7-14 on the season and 0-10 in the Colonial Athletic Association.
UNCW closes its three-game road swing on Sunday at Hofstra. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.