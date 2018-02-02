New England Patriot Dwyane Allen credits high school coach for keeping him out of trouble (Source: WECT)

On Sunday, New England Patriots tight end Dwyane Allen will play in Super Bowl 52.



The Terry Sanford High School graduate hasn’t forgotten those who helped him along the way, including his former high school coach, Wayne Inman.

Allen credits Inman, who now is the head coach at Topsail, for keeping him out of trouble.

"He said, ‘Pops, I owe this all to you, because without you putting a football in my hand when I was young, this wouldn't have happened,’” Inman said, recalling a conversation he had with Allen.

Allen is giving back to Inman’s family, setting aside two tickets to Super Bowl 52 for Inman and his grandson.

“I thanked him too, because he's allowed me to be part of an awesome journey,” said Inman. “So many players forget who helped them climb the ladder. Dwayne has never forgot."

