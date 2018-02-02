Divine Divas concert empowers in memory of She Rocks founder

The She Rocks Foundation, in partnership with the Thalian Arts Community Theater (TACT), hosted a Divine Divas concert Friday.

The concert was dedicated to a pillar of the community, Beth Quinn, who passed away in January from ovarian cancer.

While Quinn couldn't attend the event physically, her co-founder and best friend, Mary Barto, says she's with her all the time.

"I feel her everywhere. This was a passion of hers. She was the fire starter with She Rocks," Barto said. "She's the reason that we started it so I know that her wish would be to carry on the work that we've been doing so that we can fund the research for early detection."

The concert featured performances from 12 local actresses and was meant to inspire and empower women.

"We wanted to bring enlightenment and awareness to women for the very subtle symptoms of ovarian cancer," Barto said. "It's a really beautiful thing that since we started in 2013, now there is this groundswell of women and friends helping each other."

The She Rocks organization is a local charity dedicated to raising money for ovarian cancer research. Proceeds from Friday's event support She Rocks and TACT.

There will be another performance Saturday night. You can find more details here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.