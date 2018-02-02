Twelve protesters arrested outside Smithfield Foods plant

By Gilbert Baez, WRAL reporter

The State Highway Patrol said Friday it is reviewing actions of troopers during a protest outside a Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Bladen County.

Scores of animal-rights activists gathered Thursday outside the plant in Tar Heel and when some blocked truckloads of hogs from entering, troopers and Bladen County deputies were called to clear the protesters off the road. The encounter escalated as authorities tried to keep the protestors back.

Twelve people were arrested.

