No state guidelines for fentanyl cleanup after drug bust

After a record-breaking week of fentanyl seizures in New Hanover County, investigators say homeowners in two cases are responsible for making sure every bit of the deadly drug is cleaned from the home.

Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's office seized 3.3 pounds (1,498 grams) of fentanyl while executing a search warrant Wednesday on Flint Drive in Wilmington. On Monday, a narcotics bust by the New Hanover County Gang Task Force led to 1,100 grams (2.4 pounds) of fentanyl being seized from a home on McRae Street.

Kelly Page is an assistant special agent in charge with the Clandestine Laboratory Mobile Response Unit with the State Bureau of Investigations. She said that while there are state guidelines and protocol for cleanup after a meth lab bust, there aren't for fentanyl or heroin charges.

“If it was a situation where someone was manufacturing fentanyl or packaging fentanyl, or it was a large operation, certainly agencies are welcome to contact us but they don’t have to,” she said.

District Attorney Ben David said legislators could change that in the future.

“I would urge our legislative delegation to look carefully as to whether or not fentanyl should be included in those substances, and if so, to fund the necessary cleanup that might be involved,” he said.

David added that homeowners who don't clean their home entirely could face even more charges.

“They need to clean up pretty well, because if anyone dies because of that substance continuing to be in our community, as a result of them bringing it here, we’ll hold them as responsible as the criminal laws allow, and if there’s no precedent, we’ll create one trying to convict them,” he said.

