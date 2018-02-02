All 4 Cats gearing up for kitten season

One of the kittens from All 4 Cats visits the WECT studio on Friday. (Source: WECT)

Spring and warmer temperatures are hopefully in our near future, but with the warmer temps comes something else -- kitten season.

Monica Filyaw with All 4 Cats Rescue and Community Outreach was on Friday's First at Four to talk about providing care and finding homes for the influx of kittens.

All 4 Cats is a no-kill, all-volunteer organization primarily focused on rescuing stray cats. The animals are nursed back to health and spayed/neutered before their forever homes are found.

For more information on All 4 Cats, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.