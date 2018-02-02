Initiative plans to help families using or in need of child support services

A new program to help families who are using or are in need of child support services will begin this month in New Hanover County.

The Bridging Change Initiative, which will be introduced at an event on Feb. 23, plans to offer services to aid in communication and relationship building between non-custodial and custodial parents and their children. The NHC Department of Social Services’ (DSS) Family Support Program, Child Support Services, and other community partners will hold the event at Cape Fear Community College’s (CFCC) Union Station.

“By addressing some immediate stressors for families, we hope to open more opportunities for trust building among separated parents, and a family environment that supports the child’s relationship with the non-custodial parent,” said Larry Mays, DSS Family Support Program coordinator and Bridging Change Initiative founder.

Services include mediation, classes on constructive communication and effective parenting, education and job-readiness services, and assistance with visitation for non-custodial parents.

Check-in for the Feb. 23 kick-off is at 8:30 a.m., and the program begins at 9:15. Limited, free parking is available in the CFCC visitor lot.

To register, click here and for more information, contact the New Hanover County DSS Family Support Program at 910-798-3446.

