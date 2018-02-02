UPDATE: Man accused of assaulting girlfriend arrested by deputies

A New Hanover County man accused of assaulting his girlfriend during a domestic-related incident last week was arrested Tuesday morning.

Braxton Edward Beaver, 20, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, and injury to personal property. He was also served outstanding warrants on drug-related offenses.

Officials with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said Beaver assaulted his girlfriend last Thursday by forcing her into a car then holding her by force. He then left his home, located at 2630 Castle Hayne Road in the Wrightsboro community, and drove to Carolina Beach.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident, according to sheriff's office officials.

Beaver was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.