Suspect sought in New Hanover County domestic assault

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted on several charges following a domestic-related incident in the Wrightsboro community on Thursday.

According to officials, Braxton Edward Beaver, 20, is wanted on charges of second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, and injury to personal property.

Beaver allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by forcing her into a car then holding her by force. He then left his home, located at 2630 Castle Hayne Road, and drove to Carolina Beach.

The victim suffered minor injuries, according to sheriff's office officials.

Beaver was last seen in the area of 1314 South Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach.

He also has outstanding warrants for drug-related offenses.

If you have any information on Beaver’s whereabouts, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office 910-798-4162 or a submit an anonymous tip at https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.