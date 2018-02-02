TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer main repairs close part of 42nd Street, Kerr Ave.

Repairs to sewer mains closed a portion of 42nd Street and will close part of Kerr Avenue on Saturday, according to news releases from the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.

The emergency sewer main repair at 4122 Cherry Avenue has forced 42nd to close to all through traffic between Cherry Avenue and Departure Court. Only local traffic access is allowed. This traffic advisory is expected to last until Tuesday.

CFPUA crews will be also be making an emergency sewer repair at 626 S. Kerr Avenue on Saturday, forcing the southbound lane to close and shifting southbound traffic into the center lane.

The Kerr Avenue travel advisory begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and is expected to last eight hours

No boil water advisories have been issued.

