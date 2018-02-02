TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer main repair closes part of 42nd Street

Repairs to a sewer main have closed a portion of 42nd Street, according to a news release from the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.

The emergency sewer main repair at 4122 Cherry Avenue has forced 42nd to close to all through traffic between Cherry Avenue and Departure Court. Only local traffic access is allowed.

This traffic advisory is expected to last until Tuesday. No boil water advisory has been issued.

