New stroke guidelines: treat patients up to 24 hours after the first signs

The new guidelines increase the window for removing a clot from 6 hours to 24 hours after the first sign of a stroke, given that the patient meets certain criteria. (SOURCE: WECT)

For the first time since 2013, major medical organizations released sweeping new guidelines this week for how doctors should treat patients suffering from a stroke.

“This is a dramatic change in healthcare. Not only is it saving lives, it’s also cost-effective for the hospital,” said Dr. Jeff Beecher, a neurosurgeon based in Wilmington.

In a 344-page study, experts with the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association reviewed the latest medical research and made their stroke treatment recommendations.

The new guidelines increase the time frame for removing a clot from six to 24 hours after the first sign of a stroke, given that the patient meets certain criteria.

“The original data showed the window of opportunity to save someone from a stroke was up to six hours,” said Beecher. “The new data shows, with the sophisticated imaging, and if the patient has viable brain tissue left, that from six hours all the way up to 24 hours, we can still save patients.”

This new information is especially relevant in North Carolina, where data shows stroke cases and deaths occur at a higher rate than the rest of the nation.

“Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in the nation, and specifically in this region,” said Dr. Tommy Doss, a neurologist with New Hanover Regional Medical Center. “Treating up to 24 hours can help many patients.”

Before treating patients in the expanded time window, the doctors said it’s advisable to ensure the patient’s brain tissue has survived the loss of blood flow from the stroke.

“We have sophisticated imaging called CT perfusion that lets us know if the brain is still viable,” said Beecher.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.