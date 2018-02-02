NHC Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in two sexual assaults at Walmart

This is the Volkswagen the suspect was in leaving the Walmart. (Source: NHCSO)

New Hanover County authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man suspected of two sexual assaults in a local Walmart.

A Friday afternoon news release said the male suspect sexually assaulted a 14-year-old female in the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road on Dec. 6, 2017. The release said he also sexually assaulted a 48-year-old woman on Jan. 19 in the same Walmart.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said the suspect walks around the store following women, acts like he trips and falls into them. He apologizes and when he gets up, he grabs their backsides.

He was seen leaving the store in a Volkswagen. The car is in the picture attached to this story.

Anyone with information on these incidents should call the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 910-798-4162.

