Final bank robbery suspect arrested by SWAT in Charlotte

The final suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Lumberton last week was arrested in Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to FBI officials, Demetrius Sean Robinson, 26, of Whiteville, was taken into custody by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's SWAT team at a home at 9914 Clairemore Place.

He's being held at the CMPD headquarters and will be taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center over the weekend.

Robinson faces the following charges:

attempted murder (10 counts)

kidnapping (5 counts)

shooting at an occupied vehicle (6 counts)

robbery with a deadly weapon (1 count)

conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon (1 count)

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (1 count)

Authorities previously arrested Daquan Pridgen, 26, Jeramie Ross Vaughn, 29, and Rashad Donavan Young, 27, all of Whiteville, in connection with the bank robbery.

Another man, Demetris Smith, is also in federal custody for his role in the bank robbery, according to a US Department of Justice spokesperson.

According to officials, four heavily armed suspects robbed the PNC bank located at 707 North Chestnut Street in Lumberton at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23. No one was injured at the bank, and the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Lumberton police spotted the suspects fleeing the scene in a gray Saturn and pursued the vehicle out of the city limits. During the chases, the suspects allegedly fired at officers multiple times.

The suspects stopped the vehicle and fired additional shots before exiting the vehicle at different spots along Old Whiteville Road in both Robeson and Columbus counties.

An officer returned fire but it isn't known if any suspects were hit by gunfire. No officers were hurt.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.