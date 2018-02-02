Health news update: flu deaths continue, E-cigarette vapor risks

Flu cases and deaths continue in North Carolina

Confirmed flu cases in North Carolina are higher than the last two years for the fifth week in a row.

Last week, 20 people died in North Carolina from the flu.

In total, 95 people have died from the flu so far this flu season in NC, with at least 10 of those deaths occurring in New Hanover County, three deaths in Pender County, and at least one death in Brunswick County.

At Dosher Memorial Hospital, 47 patients tested positive for the flu in January. Twenty-eight percent of the flu patients were under age 20, and 21 percent of them were age 60 and up.

Carolina Pediatrics in Wilmington reports 128 flu cases confirmed Monday through Thursday of this week.

The CDC recommends hand washing, getting the flu vaccine, and avoiding touching your face to avoid getting sick.

E-cigarette vapor causes DNA damage, but still safer than traditional smoking

A new study published this week in PNAS is calling the safety of e-cigarettes into question.

Researchers found exposing mice to e-cigarette vapor caused DNA damage in their heart, lungs, and bladder.

Researchers also exposed human lung and bladder cells in the lab to nicotine compounds, which are found in e-cigarette vapor. Those human cells had higher rates of mutation, which can lead to cancer, than cells not exposed to nicotine.

This doesn’t prove that using e-cigarettes causes cancer, but the researchers say this study suggests it might increase the risk.

It’s still not clear what the long-term health effects of using e-cigarettes are, but the CDC says they’re safer than smoking traditional cigarettes.

E-cigarettes don’t contain tobacco, but the vapor from most do contain nicotine, the same addictive substance found in cigarettes that’s toxic to babies in the womb.

The CDC says nicotine exposure can also harm youth brain development, which continues into our mid-20’s.

If you’ve never smoked cigarettes or e-cigarettes, experts recommend you don’t start.

