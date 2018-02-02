Two men wanted in Brunswick County shooting arrested

Forte (left) and Shaw Jr. (right) (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)

Two men wanted in connection to a domestic-related shooting last week near Leland are now in custody.

Torrance Lemar Shaw Jr., 24, and Dontee Deshawn Forte, 18, who were wanted by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, were arrested Monday.

Aaron Grant Oliver, 19, was taken into custody Friday afternoon in the case.

Oliver, Forte and Shaw have been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied conveyance in operation, discharging a firearm from within an enclosure and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Oliver was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond while bond for Shaw and Forte was set at $250,000.

According to officials, the incident happened near Alfred and Hooper roads around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Oliver, along with Forte and Shaw, allegedly fired gunshots into a vehicle following a domestic incident.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Sheriff's officials said the shooting was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.